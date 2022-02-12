Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 14,713 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 187,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

