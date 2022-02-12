National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$50.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

