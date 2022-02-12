California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,178,500.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $2,131,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.