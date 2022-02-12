Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 66,153 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $34.07 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

