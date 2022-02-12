Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,125 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.