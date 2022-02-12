Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 223.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

