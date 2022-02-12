Citigroup Inc. Has $666,000 Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

