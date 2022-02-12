Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

IYM stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.30 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.