Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Photronics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

