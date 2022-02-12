Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,575. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $226.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 248.42 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

