Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 7,393.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,501 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759 in the last quarter.

POSH stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

