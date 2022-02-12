Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,143 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1,027.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 574,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 64,173 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC opened at $38.45 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.