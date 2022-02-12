Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $67.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

