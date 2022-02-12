Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,651 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

