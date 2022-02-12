Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

