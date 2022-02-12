Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,329 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pearson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

