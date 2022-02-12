Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Appian by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Appian by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Appian by 31.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $236.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

