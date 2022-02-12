US Bancorp DE Buys 236 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8,048.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $838.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

