Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.50

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.40. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 181,205 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.