Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Simulations Plus by 44.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

