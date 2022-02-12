AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

AZEK opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after buying an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

