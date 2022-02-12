Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $580,000 Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.85 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

