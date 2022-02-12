Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGP stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $538.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

