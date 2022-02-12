Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,853 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

