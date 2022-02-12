BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $37.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NYSE:BP opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

