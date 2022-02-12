Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

