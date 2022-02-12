Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $26.02 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

