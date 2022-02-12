Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $671,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

SCSC opened at $31.51 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

