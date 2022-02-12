Barclays PLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Clearfield stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

