Barclays PLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCUT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

LCUT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.