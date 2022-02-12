Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $489.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

