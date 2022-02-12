Barclays PLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 274.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 170,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

