Barclays PLC Buys 9,597 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

