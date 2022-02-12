Barclays PLC Buys 43,877 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

