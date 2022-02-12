Financial Contrast: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) vs. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

23.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 9.53% 27.94% 5.89% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.29 billion 0.73 $122.79 million $1.96 7.64 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining. It also used in residential and commercial applications, industrial applications and agriculture. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment refers to the marketing and distribution of fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel and gasoline primarily to the northeast region of the United States. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment pertains to the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity among residential and small commercial customers. The All Other segment include the sale, installation and service of whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters to the customer who uses propane, fuel oil, natural gas and electricity businesses. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.