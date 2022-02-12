Critical Analysis: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.12% 4.21% 0.51% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TFS Financial pays out 434.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 10.77 $81.01 million $0.26 65.58 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.66 $2.48 million $1.05 14.05

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

