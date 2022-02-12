Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar Sells 28,964 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,841,000 after acquiring an additional 563,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

