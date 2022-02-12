Reviewing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.90 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -49.85 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 12.11 $137.67 million $2.56 12.22

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.64% 8.13% 1.79%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

