Richard A. Wurster Sells 61,423 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

