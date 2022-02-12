Zacks: Analysts Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

