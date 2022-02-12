American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $27,536,889.38 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXP stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

