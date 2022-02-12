American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $27,536,889.38 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AXP stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $198.72.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.