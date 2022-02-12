TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 360 ($4.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.76).

TIFS opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.98. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.47).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

