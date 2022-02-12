SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 297.10 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635 over the last ninety days.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.