Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.80. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.