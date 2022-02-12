Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $46.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.42 million to $49.97 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $187.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $199.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

