Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TW. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.15.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,685.60).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

