Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 364,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth $3,540,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth $5,090,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth $5,854,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SRZN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Surrozen will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.