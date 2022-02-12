Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Caleres by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CAL opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.