BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 583,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Theravance Biopharma worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $5,444,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 256.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 208,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

