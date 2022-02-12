Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

